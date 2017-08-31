East Texas school adopts Pasadena school in need after Harvey

Kilgore Middle Schools administrators and students sort through donations they will deliver to a middle school in Pasadena . (source: KLTV News Staff)

Kilgore Middle School is working to directly help a Pasadena middle school impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

“We joined a google doc and on this doc it had opportunities for schools to sign up to adopt a school,” says April Cox, Kilgore Middle School’s Principal. “The next available school in line to be adopted was Nelda Sullivan Middle School.”

By adopting Pasadena ISD’s Sullivan Middle School, Kilgore Middle School has vowed to help them in whatever way they can.

“They had some immediate needs that included food, blankets, pillows, and any school supplies,” says cox “Their principal asked for anything that we could do to help.”

Principal Cox says that Sullivan didn’t only lose supplies during the storm, they recently lost two of their students in a flood.

Kilgore students have also joined the effort by donating whatever spare change they have left over after buying their lunch.

“Me and my Vice President we go to sixth grade lunch and we have a bucket and we come around and ask people for donations,” says Abby Hattway, Kilgore Middle School’s Student Council President.

Kilgore students say that for them it’s a small price to pay.

“They’re all going through a rough time,” says student council Vice President Abby Eckert. “We just want to give them as much as we can give.”

Kilgore Middle School will be collecting as many donations as possible before Sullivan Middle School starts school on Tuesday and then personally delivering them.

“As soon as the roads are open and safe we would like to take them to that school district and drop them off there,” says Cox.

Principal Cox believes that this school adoption is not only a way to give back but also an opportunity to teach her students more than just academics.

“One of the greatest lessons we can teach our children is how to be there for others in times of need,” says Cox.

Donations can be dropped off at Kilgore Middle School during school hours.

