Tyler nurses deploy to Beaumont

CHRISTUS staff flew to Beaumont on Thursday. The hospital is prepared to deploy more rounds of nurses as needed. (Source: KLTV)

It was wheels up for CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances nursing staff in Tyler Thursday morning.

A large crew is heading to a Beaumont hospital in the same CHRISTUS network, where staff say the situation is dire.

"They don't have any water," Chief Nursing Officer Laurie Hartwig said. "They have patients they've rescued off rooftops."

There are 18 nurses heading south. They left the Tyler hospital Thursday morning and then flew south. They say they'll greet a worn out staff when they arrive.

"We're heading down to take care of people who are in need and help relieve the people who have been taking care of them," crew member Jonathan Flanders said.

They're bringing extra medical supplies along with them, and the hospital says they will be on site for about four days.

"They don't know exactly what they need to do until they get there," Hartwig said. "But they have their nursing shoes on and their ready to run."

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.