Diana nurse returns from Houston rescues

An East Texas nurse is back home after saving dozens of stranded homeowners from Harvey's flooding.



Like many, she watched in horror as the hurricane devastated South Texas, and quickly joined a group of East Texans traveling help the flood ravaged areas. Kameron Brown is back at work at her Diana health and wellness business. But days earlier, she was rescuing stranded homeowners in Houston.



"It was weighing heavy on our hearts and we were like, we need to go. There was a need for people with flat-bottom boats to get to shallow water

that the big boats couldn't get to people in. As soon as we got there we had like 10 people around our boat and they were all telling us can you get over here," she says.

Kameron says they rescued more than 50 people over several days from flood ravaged areas, sometimes having to promise to come back for people.

"We did have to split up groups more than once. The fact that I'm a nurse I thought I would be a good person to have on the boat," Brown says.

At one point she says boat traffic was so heavy that rescuers had to take care not to run into other boats.

"When we first got there it was kind of crazy, there were boats everywhere. We were having to go around cars stalled in the roads, there were boats

everywhere," says Kameron.

But what she'll always remember: The shattered look on the faces of those rescued.

"I will always see that. Most people are still in shock, and the breakdown is to come. Everything you have is gone. And everyone you know, your neighbors,

you don't know if they're OK," says Brown.

The reason why Kameron helped she says is not even debatable.

"If everybody waits until its convenient, or until the risk is low, we would never help anybody," she says.

Kameron says the group returned home after their boat developed problems, but not before more rescue boats arrived to take their place.



