Smith County jail working to decrease number of inmate suicides

An East Texas is jail is working to decrease the number of inmate suicides.

The Smith County jail has made changes to dozens of their individual cells and created a suicide prevention cell.

Every 10 minutes in the Smith County jail… deputies observe inmates on suicide watch. Sherrif Larry Smith said there have been three attempts in the jail this year.

"Two of the three, while in the process of doing these checks have cut them down from hanging," Smith said.

According to Sheriff Larry Smith, nearly 20 percent of their inmates have some type of mental health issue, prompting physical changes to the single separation cells.

"We put pre-fabricated and pre-painted tops and welded them in place. Now, you can’t drape anything over now, it’s a solid top,” Smith said.

Smith said in the past inmates on suicide watch are placed in separation cells.

"People are already despondent people don't need to be by themselves," Smith said.

Now they have created a 12 person suicide prevention cell. The single cells are reserved inmates they consider violent.

"We are taking everything we can that would be a place where they could tear a t-shirt, tear a towel and make a rope or whatever to hang themselves or harm themselves," Smith said.

Sheriff Smith said they've added multiple cameras to the group cell and they've also added a window to observe inmates but that doesn't take the place of face to face observation.

"All the extra eyes on it should increase our chances in catching someone before they are able. They may try to harm themselves, but we'll get to them before they are able to kill themselves," Smith said.

The group cell was renovated by jail trustees under the supervision of Smith County Jail Maintenance. Changes to the jail were funded by the inmate commissary so there was no cost to the public.

