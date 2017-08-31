WATCH LIVE: Texas Railroad commissioner addresses talk of gas shortages

From the Railroad Commission of Texas

AUSTIN, TX - Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton will address ongoing fears of gas shortages throughout Texas.

Mobile users click here to watch.

While some refineries have shut down or are operating at reduced capacity due to Hurricane Harvey, plenty of refining capacity is still online and we have more than 230 million barrels of gasoline supply in Texas to meet needs.

Citizens have no need to fear shortages even though prices could climb during the next few weeks until all refining capacity is back online.