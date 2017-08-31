TRAFFIC ALERT: Police responding to wreck on Highway 64W in Arp - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Police responding to wreck on Highway 64W in Arp area

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Firefighters and police are responding to a Thursday afternoon wreck in the Arp area.

Arp Police Department confirms the wreck occurred on Highway 64 West, near Highway 135. Details are limited at this time.

Traffic is delayed in the area and drivers should use caution.

