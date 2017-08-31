3 injured in Highway 64 West wreck near Arp

Firefighters and police responded to a Thursday afternoon wreck in the Arp area.

Arp Police Department confirms the wreck occurred on Highway 64 West, near Highway 135. Highway 64 West was temporarily shut down in both directions from County Road 246 to Highway 135.

According to preliminary crash information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a male driver in a pickup was traveling the wrong direction on Highway 64. Another male driver in a truck swerved to avoid impact and ran off the road. The first vehicle continued driving the wrong direction and eventually collided with a female driver.

All three were transported to hospitals.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.