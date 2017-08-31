Wheelchairs, walkers, canes sought for disabled Harvey victims

One East Texas business is seeking donations to help the disabled victims affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Total Care in Tyler is asking the public for donations of wheelchairs, canes, walkers and bug spray. All items will be accepted as long as they are working properly, according to Total Care.

The business is located on 401 East Front Street in Tyler, suite 224. Total Care will be taking in donations Monday through Friday until 5 p.m.

