Whitehouse VFD: Scene of gas leak cleared

Officials responded to a gas leak and evacuation Thursday morning north of the city of Whitehouse.

About 11 a.m., crews with the ESD were called to a building near County Road 2167 and Highway 110 in response to a gas leak. Initially, officials believed the incident might have occurred inside the city limits, but Whitehouse Police Chief Ed Morris said it occurred north of the city.

Morris said an office building was evacuated.

A representative for Atmos Energy said there was a break in a line which caused gas to spew out. The company sent a technician to cut off the gas.

Whitehouse Volunteer Fire Department said that at about noon the scene was cleared.

No injuries were reported.

At this time it is unclear what caused the leak.

