Whitehouse VFD: Scene of gas leak cleared

Thirteen employees at a Fairfield dog shampoo and grooming products plant were treated at the hospital after an incident causing them respiratory issues and vomiting.More >>
Officials responded to a gas leak and evacuation Thursday morning north of the city of Whitehouse.More >>
Firefighters and police are responding to a Thursday afternoon wreck in the Arp area.More >>
East Texans are coming together and doing their part to help those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
