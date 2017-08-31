Atmos Energy: Technician responding to site of gas leak, north of Whitehouse

Officials are responding to a gas leak and evacuation north of the city of Whitehouse.

About 11 a.m., crews with the ESD were called to a building near County Road 2167 and Highway 110 in response to a possible gas leak. Initially, officials believed the incident might have occurred inside the city limits, but Whitehouse Police Chief Ed Morris said it is north of the city.

Morris said an office building was evacuated.

A representative for Atmos Energy said there was a break in a line which caused gas to spew out. The company has a technician in route to the scene to cut off the gas.

Details are limited at this time. KLTV has a crew on the way to the scene.

