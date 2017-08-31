Police searching for toddler missing from Del Rio

An Amber Alert has been issued for a child out of Del Rio, Texas who is believed to be in danger.

Del Rio police are searching for Aiden Jones, 22 months old. He was last seen Aug. 31 in Del Rio. Police believe he may be traveling with Daniel Eugene Jones, 48 - who may driving a grey 1998 Chevrolet Silverado with a temporary Texas license plate.

The Amber Alert was issued early Thursday morning and a notice was posted on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's website:

"The Del Rio Police Department is searching for Aiden Colton Jones, white, male, 22 months old, 11/10/2015, 24 inches, 25 lbs, brown hair, hazel eyes, and wearing a white baseball shirt with blue sleeves, camo shorts and shoes.

Police are looking for Daniel Eugene Jones, white, male, 48 years old, 08/27/1969, 5?10?, 270 lbs, bald, blue eyes and wearing a black star wars shirt, blue jeans and white shoes, in connection with his abduction.

The suspect is driving a gray, 1998, chevrolet, silverado with a texas temporary license plate number. The suspect was last heard from in Del Rio, Texas. Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger."

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Aiden Colton Jones from Del Rio, TX, on 8/31/17, Texas plate Unknown Paper Tags pic.twitter.com/orHpDm4TU1 — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) August 31, 2017

