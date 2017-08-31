Amber alert discontinued for toddler from Del Rio

From the Smith County Sheriff's Office SMITH COUNTY, TX - On Wednesday, August 30, 2017, a Smith County Sheriff’s Patrol Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that resulted in the arrest of a female for Possession of a Controlled Substance. The female was transported to Smith County Sheriff’s Office where she was interviewed by Detectives. The interview resulted in the gathering of information regarding a burglary investigation pertaining to a burglary ...More >>
An East Texas is jail is working to decrease to number of inmate suicides.More >>
AUSTIN - Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton will address ongoing fears of gas shortages throughout Texas.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.More >>
Thirteen employees at a Fairfield dog shampoo and grooming products plant were treated at the hospital after an incident causing them respiratory issues and vomiting.More >>
