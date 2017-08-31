SPCA of East Texas seeks kennels, donations for hurricane relief efforts

The SPCA of East Texas is calling for aid to help animals affected by Hurricane Harvey.

President and Founder Deborah Dobbs said Thursday that the organization is in need of kennels for animal housing.

Wednesday, the SPCA acquired a 3,500 square foot building that was formerly occupied by the City of Tyler's Animal Control department. The group is now preparing the location for temporary emergency disaster relief.

"Many citizens have inquired how they can help. What we URGENTLY need are 40 welded wire kennels (sold at Atwoods/Tractor Supply) to establish safe animal housing," Dobbs said in a written statement.

The organization is also taking monetary donations toward the purchase of the kennels, which are $300 each. Donations will be accepted on the SPCA website. People can also purchase a gift card from area stores and deliver it to the SPCA of East TExas at 4517 Old Bullard Road. The funds will go toward emergency shelter set up costs.

"In the interim, Smith County Animal Control has advised they are ready to assist with in-house kennel space at their new facility and also identified kennel space with local veterinarians. Good job Smith County Animal Control," Dobbs wrote. "The SPCA of East Texas will be working as fast as possible to prepare our space to begin accepting animals displaced or lost from the hurricane. This storm is going to impact our community for quite some time and your support is appreciated."

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.