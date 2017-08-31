Wills Point ISD bus involved in crash, no injuries reported

A Wills Point Independent School District bus was involved in a traffic collision, according to the school district.

The district reports that Bus No. 6 was rear-ended while driving Route No. 120 Thursday morning. No student injuries were reported but one student was examined by medical personnel, the district reported.

The bus was driveable and able to continue distributing students to campuses, the district says.

KLTV is reaching out to officials for more information on the crash.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.