Proud of East Texas: Tyler State Park - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Proud of East Texas: Tyler State Park

(Source: KLTV staff) (Source: KLTV staff)
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

From the beginning, Tyler State Park, which opened in 1939, was an ambitious project, particularly in the midst of the Great Depression.

"The lake that we have here was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps, along with the bathhouse and boathouse. These are some of the original buildings."

Boyd Sanders says he's always loved history and the out of doors, so being a park interpreter for visitors here, is what he calls his dream job.

"They talk about the adventures they've had in the woods, the fun times they've had in our interpretive programs. They're making memories and that's what makes this job awesome."

Sanders says he also gets to tell about Texas history and teach people how to build safe campfires to roast those smores, that are favorites of all generations.

"I teach bird watching and even this week we're going to talk about Caddo Indians.

The 985-acre park, which was once Caddo Indian hunting grounds, also offers hiking trails, mountain biking trails, boating, and fishing.

"We have...sun fish are very numerous. In the wintertime, we stock it with anywhere from 4 to 5,000 trout."

"I'll tell you a secret. We have really large mouth bass here."

Only a couple of weeks ago, Sanders weighed in a 12 pounder.

Campers, who can sleep in anything from tents to air conditioned cabins, come from all over East Texas and the metroplex. The camp is also a favorite of foreign visitors.

"A lot of people from other nations and other parts of the U.S. don't realize that we have huge trees in Texas, so the Piney Woods in new for them."

While June is the most popular month for camping, Sanders says the fall is the best time weatherwise. But whatever time of year it is, Boyd Sanders just loves his job.

"I'm part of their family memories when they come out to the park. That's what I'm here for."

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Week 1 Scores

    Week 1 Scores

    Sunday, September 3 2017 1:47 PM EDT2017-09-03 17:47:30 GMT

    Week 1 Games 

    More >>

    Week 1 Games 

    More >>

  • Saturday Night Lights - All Saints, Brook Hill and more

    Saturday Night Lights - All Saints, Brook Hill and more

    Saturday, September 2 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-09-03 03:48:06 GMT
    KLTV StaffKLTV Staff
    Week 1 of high school football returning to East Texas was not over Friday night as multiple TAPPS teams kept the action going through the weekend. In the annual Azalea Classic, All Saints took on A-Plus Academy at T.K. Gormans' McCallum Stadium. Trojans quarterback Tanner Towns stole the show running in the first two touchdowns of the night. Trojans would go on to beat the Knights 56-16. In Bullard, Brook Hill hosted a team from Canada as apart of their annual Warrior Bowl. Ro...More >>
    Week 1 of high school football returning to East Texas was not over Friday night as multiple TAPPS teams kept the action going through the weekend. In the annual Azalea Classic, All Saints took on A-Plus Academy at T.K. Gormans' McCallum Stadium. Trojans quarterback Tanner Towns stole the show running in the first two touchdowns of the night. Trojans would go on to beat the Knights 56-16. In Bullard, Brook Hill hosted a team from Canada as apart of their annual Warrior Bowl. Ro...More >>

  • City of Palestine issues boil water notice

    City of Palestine issues boil water notice

    Saturday, September 2 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-09-03 02:04:52 GMT
    According to a City of Palestine Press Release: Due to a water main repair for residents in the area of Nixon Street, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required our water system City of Palestine, PWS 0010001 to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought t...More >>
    According to a City of Palestine Press Release: Due to a water main repair for residents in the area of Nixon Street, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required our water system City of Palestine, PWS 0010001 to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought t...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly