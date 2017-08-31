Thursday's Weather: A few showers in far eastern counties. Gradually clearing skies and high temperatures in the mid 80s

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! Still a few lingering showers in far eastern counties near the Louisiana state line this morning. Those showers will continue through midday and gradually move out of the area by this afternoon and evening. Skies will gradually clearing from west to east through the day with northwest winds. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 80s depending on how much sunshine you see. Tomorrow looks like a nice end to the work week with mostly sunny skies and afternoon high temperatures nearing 90 degrees. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this weekend with light east and southeasterly winds. Temperatures will be back in the lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Our next cold front arrives midweek next week. Temperatures will stay in the lower 90s ahead of the front, but drop into the mid 80s by Wednesday afternoon. There's also a slight chance for rain along the front as well.

