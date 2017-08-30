Texas Tech to donate $100 to relief fund for every point it scores on Saturday

Press Release



Texas Tech announced Wednesday afternoon that the athletics department will donate $100 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts for every point the Red Raiders score in Saturday's season opener against Eastern Washington.



The #ScoreOnHarvey initiative is one of several ways Texas Tech Athletics is encouraging Red Raider fans to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Fans wishing to join Tech in contributing financially are asked to donate to the American Red Cross or to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund established by the Greater Houston Community Foundation.



Furthermore, Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury has pledged to match the athletic department's donation of $100 per-point-scored on Saturday.



In addition, Tech will send its equipment truck stocked with bottled water donated by Coca-Cola to Austin on Thursday to join the University of Houston and several other FBS programs from across the state in delivering essential supplies to Hurricane Harvey victims and relief workers.