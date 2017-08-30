80th meeting between Lufkin and Longview is the Red Zone game of the week

For the fourth straight year, rivals Longview and lufkin are opening the season against each other on Friday night at Lobo Stadium. And as in past seasons, it's our Red Zone game of the week.



This will be the 80th meeting between the two storied programs, and the Lobos lead the all time series by just one game. Similar to the series, the recent contests have been close as well. Three of the past five meetings have been decided by 10 points or less and two of them were one-point outcomes.



Lufkin snapped a three-game losing skid to Longview in last year's season opener, but the Lobos are 6-2 against the Pack since 2011. Despite a 50-50 chance of seeing each other in the first round of the Class 6A Division II playoffs, both head coaches believe an early season match-up of this magnitude

is too good to pass up.



Both teams will be breaking in new quarterbacks, and you can look for that report leading up to the contest on Friday night.



