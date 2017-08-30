80th meeting between Lufkin and Longview is the Red Zone game of the week

For the fourth straight year, rivals Longview and lufkin are opening the season against each other on Friday night at Lobo Stadium. And as in past seasons, it's our Red Zone game of the week. This will be the 80th meeting between the two storied programs, and the Lobos lead the all time series by just one game.More >>
Texas Tech announced Wednesday afternoon that the athletics department will donate $100 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts for every point the Red Raiders score in Saturday's season opener against Eastern Washington.
The NFL is canceling a Thursday preseason game between the Texans and the Cowboys, according to ESPN sources.
Week 1 of the high school football season is just days away and we continue our Red Zone rundown with White Oak. He may compete in Class 3A, but Heath Hood belongs in the conversation as one of the best quarterbacks in all of East Texas.
