Tyler Fire Chief: Alternate arrangements made for evacuees not allowed in vacant building

City of Tyler Fire Chief David Coble is addressing what the fire department’s role was in dealing with over 50 Harvey evacuees.

Wednesday night, the evacuees were safe at an East Texas church.

The group, who says they left from Port Arthur, were among the ones on Tuesday who were not allowed by the Tyler Fire Department to stay at a vacant building due to health code issues with the long-vacant building.

The owner tells us it was due to not having showers or air conditioning, requirements for a shelter.

Fire Chief Coble tells us they did what that they could to find shelter for the evacuees. His complete statement during our interview is as follows:

“In response to the 15 families that came to Tyler and was looking for sheltering, or someplace that they could stay over, I first received notification that they were in town Monday night. I was told via that phone call that they were staying at a Super 8 overnight, so there was no action needed on that particular time. When I arrived at work on Monday..."

(Editor's note: KLTV was told that the incident happened on Tuesday.)

"...I was told that they were at a building over on West 5th Street on the corner of West 5th and Vine.

So in asking about that address, we knew that it was a vacant structure that was in a pretty dilapidated condition. So I heard there was 15 families here. So I asked the question, ‘how many people does 15 families comprise of?’ And I was told no one knew.

So I got in my vehicle, I did have a meeting at ten o’clock, but I got in my vehicle before that to run over there and see it’s only about 5 minutes from the office. So I went by there and I spoke with a Mary...(Zuniga). She wrote her name here on my card and her phone number so that I could contact her. She was sort of the spokesperson for the families.

At the time they had gone to different homes to take showers and prepare, I guess, for the day, and so I told her the problem with the building and the problem with them staying in the building and that it wasn’t set up as a shelter and there would have to be a lot of things done there including: running water, electricity.

There was no air conditioning. I could smell, what smelled like mold in the place. And so, we knew that they were not going to be able to stay there. The exits was not adequate for that number of people to escape in the middle of the night. No fire alarms, also no sprinkler system for the building was operational, so that just couldn’t happen.

So, I got back to the office. I started working on what can we do, how can we find them shelter. I called the Red Cross and then I also called the Salvation Army. Salvation Army was in the middle of doing an Angel Tree Campaign and we were able to get them to cancel the Angel Tree Campaign because these families said they wanted to stay together. And so, they cancelled the Angel Tree, the set up, they said they needed till’ 2 o’clock to set up the phone system.



At 5 o’clock, they would set up the room so that they could all stay together, they could hold up to three hundred people at the Salvation Army. I went back after lunch to this location to tell them, at first I went back to the office. I made a flyer in both English and in Spanish, cut them in half, each one of these flyers could be handed out. There was a hundred of them. And I gave, went back, met with Mary again and I gave her those flyers.

I told her that ‘we had the Salvation Army set up for them to go to move to this afternoon, but by six o’clock they had to be out of that building.’ They could not stay in that particular building.

So we went, and the Salvation Army made all the moves, they set up the building for them. They were going to feed them and house them the whole time and I got a call from Captain Parker at Salvation Army around 5:30 and he said they never showed up. And then we sent, I sent my fire marshal over along with some police officers to the building to see if they had started to vacate the building.

I believe when they got there some had started to leave, but there was still some occupying it, and then they commenced to leave, but later on we found out they never showed up at the Salvation Army, so the arrangements that the city made for them to stay together and be housed in one place.

Now when I got there, one of the things that they indicated was a problem going to the Salvation Army is that they had been there before and that they were turned away. So while I was there, this is on the second trip to this location, they had come back from the shower room, my second visit, so everyone was in the building and I call Captain Parker over at the Salvation Army and asked them ‘if someone did not have proper documentation, could they still be housed at the Salvation Army?’ He assured me that they could, so then I transferred that information to the whole group while I was standing there along with three other police officers and told them that the ‘Salvation Army would take them’ and, but they never again, they never showed up there at the Salvation Army so at that point, I thought it was resolved until they didn’t show up, but and later on, you know, I didn’t know exactly where they went to, but they were no longer in the building, but they were also not at the Salvation Army.”

The evacuees we spoke with today did tell us they collectively chose not to stay at the Salvation Army. Some are staying in individual homes, we are told, as well as at a church called Iglesia Evangelica Monte Sinai on Hwy 271.

