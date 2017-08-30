Harvey's effect on East Texas

Tonight at 10, we will continue to bring you thorough Harvey coverage, including the latest on people who are taking shelter here in East Texas and a new report on the East Texas man who died while helping others escape.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will have a new forecast for you. He'll let you know what you can expect from what's left of Harvey and how you can expect that to affect the weather where you live.
Jennifer Hines joins us at 10 with a new Gift of Love report. Tonight she's introducing us to Jaylon and Jordan who are hoping you have an open mind and heart.
The current budget proposal increases field usage fees to $2,000 per field per season.More >>
The current budget proposal increases field usage fees to $2,000 per field per season.More >>
East Texans are coming together and doing their part to help those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
East Texans are coming together and doing their part to help those affected by tropical storm Harvey.More >>
Help for Hurricane Harvey evacuees is on its way from Longview.More >>
Help for Hurricane Harvey evacuees is on its way from Longview.More >>
The City of Tyler is implementing the state's disaster plan and continuing to direct evacuees toward Dallas.More >>
The City of Tyler is implementing the state's disaster plan and continuing to direct evacuees toward Dallas.More >>
Many evacuees have found they are in for a longer stay in a shelter than they planned, but there are donation centers filling up with the generosity of East Texans.More >>
Many evacuees have found they are in for a longer stay in a shelter than they planned, but there are donation centers filling up with the generosity of East Texans.More >>