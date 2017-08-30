Harvey's effect on East Texas

Tonight at 10, we will continue to bring you thorough Harvey coverage, including the latest on people who are taking shelter here in East Texas and a new report on the East Texas man who died while helping others escape.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will have a new forecast for you. He'll let you know what you can expect from what's left of Harvey and how you can expect that to affect the weather where you live.

Jennifer Hines joins us at 10 with a new Gift of Love report. Tonight she's introducing us to Jaylon and Jordan who are hoping you have an open mind and heart.

