Harvey evacuees looking for shelter in Tyler: 'There wasn't anything open'

More than fifty people who fled from Harvey are safe at an East Texas church. The group was among the ones who were not allowed by the Tyler Fire Department to stay at vacant building due to health code reasons. The owner said it was due to not having showers or air conditioners in the building.

The evacuees spoke with us about their journey and the hope that they will not have to move again to seek shelter. They are running from flooding in Port Arthur and are part of a church group; they say they've been bounced around from spot to spot.



"We came to find help. Especially at a church of the last…Hurricane Rita, we were there last time and so we went and they weren't prepared," says evacuee Magdiel Paredes.



"This time they didn't open shelters, there wasn't anything open," says evacuee Joel Paredes.



Through community members like Mary Zuniga, they eventually found a location, a vacant building.



"We thought we were going to stay here," says Magiel Paredes.



The owner of the vacant building, Jose Sauceto, says he wanted to at least give them some shelter.



"(I asked if they) already went to Salvation Army, and the police station and they say, 'yes we already went and they don't want to take us. Can we use your building for them to stay for one day’ and I said 'yes, but we don't have showers in this building. This building has been empty for years and years,” says Sauceto.



The group wanted to stay together, and had to move to a new spot at the request of city officials.

"It was kind of sad; we hadn't found another place yet," says Magdiel Paredes.



Zuniga once again jumped in.



"And two other ladies started calling and getting on Facebook trying to get a place for these people to sleep. Which, that's all they wanted, just a place to sleep," says Zuniga.



Evacuees are being taken to the Iglesia Evangelica Monte Sinai, on Highway 271, where they are expecting even more people to come in.



For now, they have a place to go that is not too far away, and they're hoping they don't have to move again.



"It's not easy, it's not easy. My own people. My own community that is with me. They are the ones that are showing support. In reality, on the part of the city, I haven't seen anything," says Joel Paredes.



Click here, if you’d like to make a donation to help the evacuees at the church.

