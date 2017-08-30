St. Mathews Church Family Center taking evacuee donations through Friday

Help for Hurricane Harvey evacuees is on its way from Longview. Many people have donated items evacuees need while staying in a shelter at the St. Mathews John Paul II Family Center at 2904 Arrow Lane in Longview.

State Representative Jay Dean and entertainer Neal McCoy were there to lend a hand. A truck was sent to northeast Houston yesterday full of toiletries, plastic bins, soap, hand sanitizer and food. Donations kept pouring in so a second truck was loaded.

“We’re serving the smaller shelters that an hour ago weren’t there. Now they’re here, now they need supplies. And that’s the neat thing about this type of operation is we’re able to get supplies quickly,” Dean said.

Dean is working with State Representative Ernest Bailes who is handling the distribution of supplies. They will be taking donations at St Mathews at least through Friday.

