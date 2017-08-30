Tyler sports leagues continue to oppose possible field fee increases

Tyler Soccer Association President Randy Hill addressed council Wednesday morning. He proposed an incremental increase to $700 in the spring, then $1000 next fall. (Source: KLTV)

Tyler sports leagues are continuing their opposition to a proposed fee increase for using fields maintained by the city. The proposed budget increases field usage fees to $2,000 per field per season to make up for current shortfalls in maintenance costs.

The Tyler Soccer Association was at a special called city council meeting Wednesday morning to discuss a proposal for budget makers. The association says it understands the need for the increase, but also says they need more time to implement such an increase.

They pay $350 per field per season right now.

"We are proposing to double that," Tyler Soccer Association President Randy Hill said to council. "That would be a one hundred percent increase to $700 per field."

That is their proposed price for the spring 2018 season, and they offered another incremental increase for their fall 2018 season. Hill proposed increasing rates to $1,000 per field per season then.

It's unclear yet whether the city will change its budget proposal, but with a looming September 13 vote, there are no more public hearings about the budget.

President Hill took more time than the allotted three minutes, but council members asked plenty of questions so he could extend his time at the microphone.

