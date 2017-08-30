Help Harvey evacuees at Iglesia Evangelica Monte Sinai - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Help Harvey evacuees at Iglesia Evangelica Monte Sinai

Posted by Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
KLTV

Help Harvey Evacuees in Tyler at the “Iglesia Evangelica Monte Sinai” (Church)

The church is located at 3937 Hwy 271 in Tyler.
They are asking for non-perishable food, cutlery, water and toiletries.

