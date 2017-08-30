Help Harvey evacuees at Iglesia Evangelica Monte Sinai

The City of Tyler is implementing the state's disaster plan and continuing to direct evacuees toward Dallas.More >>
Many evacuees have found they are in for a longer stay in a shelter than they planned, but there are donation centers filling up with the generosity of East Texans.More >>
Evacuees from South Texas have found a beautiful and cost free shelter at Tyler State Park.More >>
Two people were killed when a tree fell on the truck they were traveling in late Tuesday night.More >>
Members of the Kilgore Fire Department deployed to Houston, and are now stationed in Galveston responding to calls.More >>
