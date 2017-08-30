Evacuees grateful for donation drives

Many evacuees have found they are in for a longer stay in a shelter than they planned, but there are donation centers filling up with the generosity of East Texans.

We spoke with an evacuee who was glad to hear some centers are focusing on distributing the things needed when in a shelter.

If you ran out the door without toothpaste you could be out of luck if you were transported by bus from the wrath of Harvey.



Elizabeth Leija lives in Freeport on the Texas coast.

“This is our third time coming to this church,” Leija said.

She and her family weathered Hurricanes Ike and Katrina at Forest Home Baptist Church in Kilgore, so when Harvey came along, they came back to familiar territory.

“They’re excellent. I love the way they treat us. They treat us like family,” Leija stated.

She said the first time she was at the church as an evacuee:

“The adults would take care of me. This time it’s totally different. I’m the one that’s in charge of them right now,” Leija said.

She and her family left before Harvey hit.

“We thought it was only going to be three days,” Leija revealed.

But she heard a neighbor’s home is now flooded and thinks hers is next.

“This is the first time we’ve been through something that bad,” Leija explained.

And they will not be home for a while.

In Longview at the St. Mathews John Paul II Family Center, volunteers from many area churches have banded together to help. State Representative Jay Dean helped put together the donation drive and Entertainer Neal McCoy was lending a hand for the evacuees.

“They’re having to run and grab whatever they can and get out of there,” McCoy said.

So many show up at a shelter nearly empty-handed.

“They’re showing up at the shelters, and I think they’re actually talking to them and saying hey, what can we give you? What can you use the most? That’s what we’re going to get you,” McCoy said.

And immediate need items just keep coming in.

“We sent out a big truckload last night, and some more headed out today and hopefully tomorrow,” McCoy revealed.

The truck is headed to northeast Houston, where State Representative Ernest Bailes will have it distributed to shelters that keep popping up.

“Go around some of the red tape, some of the bureaucracy of that stuff, take it, take it on a truck and take the truck to where those people can unload and start using it,” McCoy stated.

Elizabeth says fellow evacuees were also in a hurry to get out.

“They’re saying what they need is like underwear and stuff like that,” Leija said.

They’re not ready to rebuild their lives yet; they’re just trying to survive until they can get to that point.

