Cradle U Therapy fundraiser to feature Frio River Band

From Fade To Silence Records:



Whitehouse, Texas August 30, 2017 - Cradle U Therapy Ranch will be holding it's Inaugural “Dust Up” Dinner & Dance Fundraising Gala for Cradle U Therapy Ranch on Saturday, September 16, 2017 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM. The Inaugural “Dust Up” Dinner & Dance Fundraising Gala will feature music from The Frio River Band, freshly prepared dinners with delicious sides and refreshments, dancing, door prizes, "Jail & Bail", vendor tables, door prizes, raffles, amazing items and memorabilia in a silent auction and more!



The “Dust Up” Dinner & Dance Fundraising Gala will be held September at the Hollytree Country Club, 6700 Hollytree Dr, Tyler, Texas 75703. The Dust Up” Dinner & Dance Fundraising Gala tickets are $50 each, VIP $75 each (Preferred Seating/Goody Bag). Check-in begins at 4:00 with the event and dinner being available from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Call today for ticket availability or more information: Nancy A. Upshaw, Cradle U Therapy Ranch, Call (903) 740-2509. Tickets available at Yapsody: https://CUTR.yapsodycom/event/index/139691/inaugural-dust-up



The “Dust Up” Dinner & Dance Fundraising Gala will feature a “Jail & Bail” fundraiser where people volunteer to be "arrested" and placed in "jail," then have to go before a "judge," who sets the "bail" amount. The volunteer "jailbird" must raise the "bail" money to be released. Cradle U Therapy Ranch is a 501(c)3 nonprofit public charity, whose mission is to provide *hippotherapy and therapeutic riding for special needs children and adults, at risk teens, wounded warriors and first responders, those suffering with PTSD, or anyone in need of healing therapy.



Nancy Upshaw says the the “Dust Up” Dinner & Dance Fundraising Gala will both inform and entertain you, while we raise support for our special children and wounded warriors and first responders to receive care year round despite the weather."



Cradle U Therapy Ranch is therefore appealing to your kind and generous hearts to help us raise funds to support the operating costs for the ranch, including the construction of an enclosed riding arena which will benefit Cradle U Therapy Ranch clients tremendously. The enclosed arena would

allow us to offer hippotherapy and therapeutic riding sessions year round, regardless of summer heat and cold of winter.



*Hippotherapy – a term derived from the Greek words “hippo” (horse) and “therapeuein” or “therapela” (to minister to; healing) – literally refers to treatment or therapy aided by a horse. It is a form of physical, occupational and speech therapy in which a therapist uses the characteristic

movements of a horse to provide carefully graded motor and sensory input for treatment of patients with neurological or other disabilities such as autism, cerebral palsy, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, head injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, behavioral disorders and psychiatric disorders.



In 2012, Nancy Upshaw received confirmation that her oldest daughter was diagnosed with Asperger’s. She began researching everything she could find about Asperger’s and Autism and immediately saw the benefits of horses used in Hippotherapy during her daughter’s growth and development. Nancy Upshaw again found the wonderful benefits of horses personally in Therapeutic Riding as she learned to manage her journey through the symptoms of PTSD.



Cradle U Therapy Ranch is also looking for vendors to be a part of it's Inaugural “Dust Up” Dinner & Dance Fundraising Gala for Cradle U Therapy Ranch. The vendor table fee is donation of an item for silent auction and 20% of sales from the event to be donated back to our 501C3 Non-profit.



There will be live music from The Frio River Band to enjoy during dinner and dancing. The Frio River Band started in 1998 as the brainchild of Nathan Page. Through its almost 20 year history there have been many faces that we have been blessed to play with including Daniel Brousseau, Eric Dobbins, Shannon Baker, David Hamilton, and Tracy Biddy to name just a few.



The Frio River Band has evolved into a true country band that has just a little rock-n-roll edge to our sound! The bands' solidified lineup has helped to shape the unique sound of The Frio River Band into a powerhouse blend of classic rock, country, and blues....with a touch of funk thrown in.



Come have fun and dive into the fabulous cuisine, enjoy the sounds of The Frio River Band performing classic and original country songs throughout the evening, dancing, become a volunteer "jailbird" and support a very worthy cause! For questions and more information about the Cradle U Therapy Ranch, vendor tables, tickets and even volunteers, please call Nancy A. Upshaw, Cradle U Therapy Ranch, Call (903) 740-2509.