Kilgore Fire Dept. helps rescue woman and pets in New Caney

The Kilgore Fire Department was able to help save a woman and her pets after she became trapped in high flood waters.

According to KFD's Facebook page, crew two spent the morning in New Caney searching neighborhoods.

They were able to help a lady and all of her animals evacuate from her home.

Kilgore Fire reports that this afternoon they are in Baytown to perform more search and rescues of more residents.

