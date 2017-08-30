Better East Texas: Texans helping Texans in Harvey's aftermath

A Wills Point Independent School District bus was involved in a traffic collision, according to the school district.More >>
Texas Tech announced Wednesday afternoon that the athletics department will donate $100 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts for every point the Red Raiders score in Saturday's season opener against Eastern Washington.
For the fourth straight year, rivals Longview and lufkin are opening the season against each other on Friday night at Lobo Stadium. And as in past seasons, it's our Red Zone game of the week. This will be the 80th meeting between the two storied programs, and the Lobos lead the all time series by just one game.
City of Tyler Fire Chief David Coble is addressing what the fire department's role was in dealing with over 50 Harvey evacuees.
More than fifty people who fled from Harvey are safe at an East Texas church.
