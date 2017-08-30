Reward increased for information leading to conviction of Diana bank robbers

Upshur County Crime Stoppers has upped the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of three men wanted for the armed robbery of a bank.



It was August 11 that the men robbed the Security State Bank in Diana. The men escaped with an undisclosed amount. New security camera images of the men were released today to help with public identification.

Upshur County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $6,000 for information leading to arrest and conviction of these men.



