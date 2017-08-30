WEBXTRA: Talking Longview hurricane aid efforts with Neal McCoy

Help for Hurricane Harvey evacuees is being taken in at St. Mathews Catholic Church John Paul II Family Center at 2904 Arrow Lane in Longview.

And a truck has already made a delivery to those in need. Longview's own Neal McCoy was there helping pile supplies to be loaded on a second truck. State representative jay dean has organized contacts to make sure donations get to the people who need them the most. The truck is heading for the north east Houston area.

They will be taking donations of immediate need supplies at least through Friday.

