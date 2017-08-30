Better East Texas: The Kaepernick question

Former San Francisco Forty-Niners quarterback Collin Kaepernick is still out of a job. The season is a few short weeks away, and no team in the league has hired Kaepernick.

You will remember that Kaepernick started the protest movement last year by kneeling during the National Anthem to protest racial inequality in America. His actions gained both support and criticism. Since then, Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the Forty-Niners and became a free agent, but no team has picked him up yet for this season. He had a decent statistical season last year but the Niners’ had a dismal win – loss record.

Now, other groups outside of football are threatening protests and boycotts against the league if a team doesn’t pick up Kaepernick soon. Collin Kaepernick absolutely had a right to protest, the league has a right not to sign him again, ever, and groups outside of football have a right to boycott the league. That is the beauty of our country – but in this case, there are no winners, especially Collin Kaepernick.

Other players have even joined in the kneeling protest before games, but it is Kaepernick who is identified as the face of this movement. And he will remain that face, even if he is re-signed with a new team until he starts to change that image.

Kaepernick needs to go on the offensive and work to write the next chapter in the story of his image. Until then, sitting still – stagnant – he will be thought of for only one thing – protesting - and that will not work for him in the NFL, resulting in him probably not working in the NFL.



