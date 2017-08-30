Tyler native killed in Hurricane Harvey, memorial to be held Saturday

Among the expanding list of fatalities due to Hurricane Harvey is an East Texan.

Ruben Jordan was swept away by flood waters as he was helping others secure their safety.

According to Jordan's sister, Sylvia Key, “There was one of the boats that came by to take them to shelters and Jordan was one of the ones that was helping the women and children, and apparently the boat got filled up and he could have chosen to get on that boat at that time”.

Instead, he let others go first, and before the boat would return, he was swept away in the water.

His family got the call Tuesday that his body had finally been found.



Key says, “It was relief, but it was painful relief.”



They plan to bury Jordan in South Texas, sometime after the flooding recedes, but a memorial will be held Saturday, September 2nd at the Liberty Baptist Church in Tyler at noon. All family and friends are welcome to attend.

