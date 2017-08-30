Longview city vehicle rear-ended, worker taken to hospital with minor injuries

A Longview city worker was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after the vehicle they were driving was rear-ended.

Longview Police say the accident occurred in the 300 block of Hollybrook just before 1 p.m.

The city worker was heading westbound on Hollybrook. The driver slowed to make a left hand turn on Lakeshore Drive and was rear-ended by another vehicle.

The city employee was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The person in the other vehicle was not injured.

