Harvey continues to move farther inland and continues to weaken as well

1 PM UPDATE ON TROPICAL STORM HARVEY

Today is likely the final day that we are going to have to worry about Harvey in East Texas, with regards to heavy rainfall and gusty wind. The flooding (rivers, streams, creeks, etc will continue for a few more days).

Additional rainfall totals of 4" will be possible over the SE sections of East Texas through today, Heavy rainfall ends this evening or tonight as Harvey accelerates toward the NE, away from East Texas.

The Flash Flooding is likely to be limited to Angelina, Nacogdoches, Shelby, San Augustine, Sabine, Tyler, Jasper and Newton Counties, with a few bordering counties getting some heavy rainfall as well.

Over the past several days, some parts of Deep East Texas has seen more than 10" or rain, so those areas are likely to be the most vulnerable to additional flooding due to saturated ground.

Some wind gusts near 30-35 mph will be possible in these areas and due to the wet ground, a few trees may fall, causing additional headaches for residents, but for now, most wind should stay in the 15-25 mph range along the Texas/La Border.

We will continue to monitor any and all possible changes in Harvey over the next many hours, so please stay tuned for any of these changes.

We are looking for a much drier day tomorrow, and it looks like it will continue to be mostly dry through the upcoming weekend. The sun will reappear starting tomorrow with plentiful sunshine on Friday and Saturday.

