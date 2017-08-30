Governor: Flooding to continue in southeast Texas, 14K National Guard troops activated

Residents in portions of southern East Texas should brace for continued flooding, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said during a Wednesday morning press conference.

The Sabine and Neches rivers are expected to receive record flooding, Abbot said, and areas near the lower Brazos River and in Beaumont will also see flooding.

"It's important for people in all of these regions ... that you continue to listen to, heed and follow evacuation notices," the governor said. "Do not drive your vehicle into flooded waters."

Abbott started the conference with a recap of President Donald Trump's Tuesday visit to the state.

Trump spoke with local officials about challenges they will face during recovery.

"His commitment was firm, strong and unequivocal that he was going to do everything he could to ensure that Texas would be restored as swiftly and as effectively as possible," Abbott said of Trump.

He then discussed rebuilding efforts in the coastal area, noting that the state is also dealing with catastrophic conditions in southeast Texas.

Twelve thousand National Guard troops were activated to assist with recovery and rescue efforts, Abbott said that number has now increased to 14,000. The state is coordinating with the National Guard Bureau to deploy an additional 10,000 members. That will bring the total to 24,000. The governor said troops will immediately be deploying to southern East Texas to deal with emergency flooding.

The Department of Defense has also offered the state 200 boats and 200 vehicles, Abbott said.

In addition, Abbot said he asked for and was granted an expansion for a federal disaster declaration and 33 counties are now listed on the document.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.