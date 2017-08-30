Panola College cancels classes at two centers due to weather

Panola College is canceling evening classes at its Shelby College Center and the Shelby Regional Training Center for Wednesday night.

Both sites are scheduled to close at 5 p.m.

"We also stress that students should not put their life in jeopardy driving to any Panola College campus. If water is covering the road, turn around and do not drive through it," said Jessica Pace, director of institutional advancement.

