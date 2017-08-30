4-year old chooses interesting evacuation outfit, family flees to Lufkin

The City of Tyler is implementing the state's disaster plan and continuing to direct evacuees toward Dallas.More >>
The City of Tyler is implementing the state's disaster plan and continuing to direct evacuees toward Dallas.More >>
Panola College is canceling evening classes at its Shelby College Center and the Shelby Regional Training Center for Wednesday night.More >>
Panola College is canceling evening classes at its Shelby College Center and the Shelby Regional Training Center for Wednesday night.More >>
East Texans are coming together and doing their part to help those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
East Texans are coming together and doing their part to help those affected by tropical storm Harvey.More >>
A mother in New Caney shared a photo of her four-year-old daughter that's too cute not to share.More >>
A mother in New Caney shared a photo of her four-year-old daughter that's too cute not to share.More >>