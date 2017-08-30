4-year old chooses interesting evacuation outfit, family flees to Lufkin

A mother in New Caney shared a photo of her four-year-old daughter that's too cute not to share.

The Diboll Police Department says the mother of four kids, ages 19, 15, 12, and 4, told her children to grab some clothes to wear because they were fleeing the rising water in New Caney.

Once they arrived at the La Quinta in Lufkin, the mother realized her four-year-old daughter wasn't wearing normal clothing.

Instead, the little girl was wearing a hooded giraffe onesie.

Mom says she realized she might should have helped her pick out her outfit.

