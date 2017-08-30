City of Tyler discusses decision not to open evacuee shelter

Coble says the state is not directing evacuees to Tyler, and that the state has directed the city to direct evacuees toward DFW. (Source: KLTV)

Coble says the decision not to open shelters in Tyler is part of the state's emergency disaster plan. (Source: KLTV)

With around 1,800 Harvey evacuees in the Tyler area, the City of Tyler says it is following the state's emergency plan and will not open emergency shelters.

It was a point discussed and clarified in Wednesday morning's city council meeting, where council members met to hold a public hearing on a proposed budget for the next fiscal year.

During his report at the end of the meeting, City Manager Ed Broussard called Fire Chief David Coble to give a brief presentation on the evacuation efforts.

"We will be registering people through FEMA," Coble said. "We are also ready for medical sheltering."

He says the city is ready to receive a possible influx of medical evacuees from southern East Texas as Harvey makes its second land fall. The FEMA program he spoke about provides a 30-day hotel voucher to evacuees already in Tyler.

Related: 1,800 Harvey evacuees in Tyler hotels, 100 found in abandoned building

"We renew the emergency disaster plan every five years," Chief Coble said. "When something like (Harvey) happens, we implement the plan."

As part of the plan, Tyler has set up an Emergency Operations Center to provide aid and information to people fleeing Harvey's path. Coble says another part of that plan is to direct evacuees to 'mega-shelters' in DFW.

He also says the estimated 1,800 evacuees in the Tyler area are self-evacuated, saying the state is not shuttling evacuees into the area. He says if the state decided to send people directly to Tyler, they would open shelters.

In addition, he says the initial path of Harvey's second land fall played into the decision not to open shelters.

"By shuttling people to DFW, which wasn't in the predicted path of the storm, then you keep from having to move people multiple times," he said.

Harvey's second path has shifted further East since that decision was made, but the city says as long as the state is calling for people to go to DFW, that's where they will direct them.

City of Tyler is not opening shelters for #Harvey evacuees. In part because the storm's second run had been predicted to go through ETX. pic.twitter.com/GgxQvTEzh7 — Doug Murray (@dougkltv) August 30, 2017

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.