More than 30K sign petition demanding TX legislators delay law out of regard for Harvey victims

A new law, set to take effect later this week aims to crack down on unnecessary insurance lawsuits. However, some claim the law could have a negative effect on the victims of Hurricane Harvey who have lost all of their belongings.

On May 26, 2017, Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1774 into law. It is set to go into effect on Sept. 1.

The Care2 petition is urging the Texas state legislature to hold a special session and vote to delay the implementation of the law.

House Bill 1774 states that a claimant must provide a pre-suit notice to his insurer, along with "reasonable and necessary" amount of attorney's fees incurred. A claimant must also permit an inspection upon his insurer's request after receiving notice. The suit can be declined when a claimant fails to comply with either the inspection or notice requirements.

According to The Texas Tribune, if insurance companies are late in paying claims as a result of a lawsuit, they must pay an additional penalty to policyholders. Bill 1774 reduces the penalty fees that insurance companies face for late payments if the policyholder files a lawsuit.

The Texas Tribune also reports that several lawmakers who represent areas hit hard by Harvey voted for the passing of the bill.

Victims of the storm are being urged to file insurance claims as quickly as possible.

The Care2 petition reads "By September 1, many people won't even have an idea of the damage on their property, it is unrealistic and cruel to expect people suffering this greatly to also file complicated paperwork quickly and accurately. If we can't persuade the Texas Legislature to delay the bill, the suffering of the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey will be much more severe.”

"The Texas Legislature should be called into special session before September 1 to delay implementation of HB1774," San Antonio State Senator Joaquin Castro said in a tweet.

If you would like to sign the petition in support of delaying the bill you can click here.

Another bill that is set to take effect on Friday is SB 4 which allows law enforcement officers to ask people their immigration statuses during detainments.

State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez issued a statement regarding SB 4's implementation saying "I am concerned that SB 4 will put innocent lives at risk and impede first responders’ heroic rescue efforts if it is allowed to take effect on Friday. Folks are afraid that they will be asked to show their papers and face deportation for seeking shelter from the storm, despite assurances to the contrary by FEMA, Governor Greg Abbott, and our city mayors."

Rodriguez went on to say that if the bill is not temporarily blocked he will issue a public statement directing law enforcement in San Antonio to continue prioritizing relief over immigration enforcement.

"People need to hear that they need not fear our first responders," said Rodriguez.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved. The Texas Tribune contributed to this report.