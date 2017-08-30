Cowboys vs Texans game canceled

The NFL is canceling a Thursday preseason game between the Texans and the Cowboys, according to ESPN sources.

The game was scheduled to be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

ESPN reports that tickets for the game went on sale Tuesday night and more than 40,000 were sold. Proceeds will go toward a hurricane relief fund.

The news was also reported on NFL.com on the league's Around The NFL blog.

"The Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans preseason game slated for Thursday in Arlington has been canceled, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Per Garafolo, one of the reasons for cancellation is for players to get back to Houston, help out in the relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and be with their families."

