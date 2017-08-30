Signs of hope in wake of tragedy, group sings inside shelter

Tropical Storm Harvey's relentless rain is making displaced Texans desperate to start their recovery.

However, in the midst of tragedy, some residents in a shelter in Conroe refused to let the tragedy defeat them. Video posted by Joni Villemez-Comeaux shows people breaking out into song and praising God at the Lone Star Convention Expo center in Conroe.

The video has received more than 7.6 million views and has over 250,000 shares.

On Tuesday, Harvey set a new record for rainfall produced by a tropical cyclone in the continental U.S.

