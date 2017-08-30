Smith County searching for theft suspects who falsely identified themselves to steal safe

East Texans are coming together and doing their part to help those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
East Texans are coming together and doing their part to help those affected by tropical storm Harvey.More >>
The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for the theft suspects who stole a safe from inside a residence.More >>
The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for the theft suspects who stole a safe from inside a residence.More >>
Two people were killed when a tree fell on the truck they were traveling in late Tuesday night.More >>
Two people were killed when a tree fell on the truck they were traveling in late Tuesday night.More >>
Week 1 of the high school football season is just days away and we continue our Red Zone rundown with White Oak. He may compete in Class 3A, but Heath Hood belongs in the conversation as one of the best quarterbacks in all of East Texas.More >>
Week 1 of the high school football season is just days away and we continue our Red Zone rundown with White Oak. He may compete in Class 3A, but Heath Hood belongs in the conversation as one of the best quarterbacks in all of East Texas.More >>
With Week 1 of the college football season here, programs across the country are releasing their depth charts. As you would expect, East Texans are all over the the two-deep rosters. It would take two minutes to list everyone, but over 20 guys from the region are listed as either a starter or back-ups for..More >>
With Week 1 of the college football season here, programs across the country are releasing their depth charts. As you would expect, East Texans are all over the the two-deep rosters. It would take two minutes to list everyone, but over 20 guys from the region are listed as either a starter or back-ups for..More >>