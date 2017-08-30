Smith County searching for theft suspects who falsely identified themselves to steal safe

The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for the theft suspects who stole a safe from inside a residence.

According to officials, A white male approached a residence in southwestern Smith County, Monday, and identified himself to the homeowner as an employee of Dean Water Supply.

The male informed the homeowner that Dean Water Supply was working on water lines in her area and was going to be placing a new line through the back of her property.

The male lured the homeowner to the back yard, pointed to the back of her property, and stated that the water line would be going through the back area of her property.

After approximately five minutes, the homeowner heard a car horn sound and the male walked to the vehicle and left.

The homeowner discovered that as she was outside of her residence with the male, someone came into her residence and took a safe.

The male only identified himself as “JD” and is described as a white male in his early 20’s.

If you have any information on “JD”, you are asked to contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 903-590-2600.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public to always verify the employment of anyone asking to come onto their property or in their house. If the alleged employee is not wearing a uniform, ask for identification. If the employee cannot provide proper verification, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office would recommend that the homeowner not let the individual on their property. If there is any question, the homeowner can contact the employer to verify.

