Wednesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy and mild with likely chances for rain, especially in southeastern areas. Highs in the lower 80s

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas! Tropical Storm Harvey has made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana this morning and is slowly moving northeast into Southern Louisiana. This track takes it mostly east of the East Texas area, with likely rain chances along the TX-LA border through the afternoon, but much less likely chances in areas further west, closer to I-45. Harvey will move out of the area by tomorrow midday and take the rain with it, so clearing skies are expected by the end of the week. Mostly cloudy today with breezy north winds and high temperatures reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. High temperatures will depend on who gets the rain and who see peeks of sunshine this afternoon. Tomorrow, expect gradually clearing skies and warmer temperatures with highs reaching the mid 80s. By Friday and Saturday, skies look mostly sunny, but that also warms temperatures into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Chances for rain will return to the forecast early next week.

