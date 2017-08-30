Wednesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy and mild with likely chances for rain, especially in southeastern areas. Highs in the lower 80s

Week 1 of the high school football season is just days away and we continue our Red Zone rundown with White Oak. He may compete in Class 3A, but Heath Hood belongs in the conversation as one of the best quarterbacks in all of East Texas.More >>
With Week 1 of the college football season here, programs across the country are releasing their depth charts. As you would expect, East Texans are all over the the two-deep rosters. It would take two minutes to list everyone, but over 20 guys from the region are listed as either a starter or back-ups for..More >>
Tuesday night, the City of Tyler laid out their disaster response to Harvey.More >>
The City of Tyler has activated a partial Emergency Operation Center in anticipation of a possible influx of Hurricane Harvey evacuees.More >>
A Liberty County family, which is near Houston, has evacuated to East Texas and they've found a different and nerve-wracking way to monitor their property and the water creeping up to their stranded livestock.More >>
