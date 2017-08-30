Red Zone Rundown: White Oak gunning for third straight double-digit win season

Week 1 of the high school football season is just days away and we continue our Red Zone rundown with White Oak. He may compete in Class 3A, but Heath Hood belongs in the conversation as one of the best quarterbacks in all of East Texas.More >>
With Week 1 of the college football season here, programs across the country are releasing their depth charts. As you would expect, East Texans are all over the the two-deep rosters. It would take two minutes to list everyone, but over 20 guys from the region are listed as either a starter or back-ups for..More >>
All tickets to the Texans and Cowboys preseason game on Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington are now on sale for $25. Parking can also be purchased for the same price. And here's the best part, the contest is serving as a fundraiser for relief efforts in the greater Houston area.More >>
Let's talk high school football now. We continue our Red Zone Rundown with Nacogdoches. Not too long ago, the Dragons were a push over and considered an easy win. But, that is not the case anymore.More >>
