Red Zone Rundown: White Oak gunning for third straight double-digit win season

Red Zone Rundown: White Oak gunning for third straight double-digit win season

Hood is back at quarterback for White Oak in 2017. Hood is back at quarterback for White Oak in 2017.
WHITE OAK, TX

Week 1 of the high school football season is just days away and we continue our Red Zone rundown with White Oak. He may compete in Class 3A, but Heath Hood belongs in the conversation as one of the best quarterbacks in all of East Texas.

Despite missing several games because of injury, Hood threw for nearly 3,000 yards and accounted for 45 touchdowns in 2016. The Roughnecks lost some talent around the star QB, but if some newcomers will step up, this offense can be very explosive once again.

White Oak has reached the 10 win mark in each of the past two seasons, and the program expects more of the same in 2017.

