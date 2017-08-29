East Texans appear all over college depth charts

With Week 1 of the college football season here, programs across the country are releasing their depth charts. As you would expect, East Texans are all over the the two-deep rosters.



It would take two minutes to list everyone, but over 20 guys from the region are listed as either a starter or back-up for Texas, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Baylor,

TCU, and Kansas.



That's not to mention others that will see playing time for the likes of Houston, SMU, Tulsa, and North Texas.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.