Proceeds from Cowboys-Texans preseason game going to flood victi - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Proceeds from Cowboys-Texans preseason game going to flood victims; Houston postpones game

Proceeds from preseason game going to relief efforts in Houston. Proceeds from preseason game going to relief efforts in Houston.
ARLINGTON, TX (KLTV) -

All tickets to the Texans and Cowboys preseason game on Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington are now on sale for $25. Parking can also be purchased for the same price.

And here's the best part, the contest is serving as a fundraiser for relief efforts in the greater Houston area.

All proceeds from the game, in addition to contributions by both organizations and players will be donated to the United Way fund to assist the flood victims in
Southeast Texas.

As for Houston defensive end JJ Watt's online fundraiser to help the city recover from the effects of hurricane Harvey, its up to over $4 million. Players in all sports are stepping up and donating, including Groveton product and eagles lineman Lane Johnson.

Down at the college level, Rice who played its season opener last Saturday in Australia, is practicing in Fort Worth on the campus of TCU this week.

Texas meanwhile opened its doors for Houston, and while the Cougars continue to workout in Austin, the university announced this afternoon that all Houston athletic evens scheduled for this weekend have been canceled or postponed.

That includes the Cougars season opener on Saturday at UTSA.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

  • KLTV SportsLocal SportsMore>>

  • NFL Draft 2017

    NFL Draft 2017

  • Red Zone Rundown: White Oak gunning for third straight double-digit win season

    Red Zone Rundown: White Oak gunning for third straight double-digit win season

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-08-30 04:06:12 GMT
    Hood is back at quarterback for White Oak in 2017.Hood is back at quarterback for White Oak in 2017.

    Week 1 of the high school football season is just days away and we continue our Red Zone rundown with White Oak. He may compete in Class 3A, but Heath Hood belongs in the conversation as one of the best quarterbacks in all of East Texas.

    More >>

    Week 1 of the high school football season is just days away and we continue our Red Zone rundown with White Oak. He may compete in Class 3A, but Heath Hood belongs in the conversation as one of the best quarterbacks in all of East Texas.

    More >>

  • East Texans appear all over college depth charts

    East Texans appear all over college depth charts

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 11:59 PM EDT2017-08-30 03:59:48 GMT
    Coutee and Cantrell are starters for Texas Tech.Coutee and Cantrell are starters for Texas Tech.

    With Week 1 of the college football season here, programs across the country are releasing their depth charts. As you would expect, East Texans are all over the the two-deep rosters. It would take two minutes to list everyone, but over 20 guys from the region are listed as either a starter or back-ups for..

    More >>

    With Week 1 of the college football season here, programs across the country are releasing their depth charts. As you would expect, East Texans are all over the the two-deep rosters. It would take two minutes to list everyone, but over 20 guys from the region are listed as either a starter or back-ups for..

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly