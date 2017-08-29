Proceeds from Cowboys-Texans preseason game going to flood victims; Houston postpones game

All tickets to the Texans and Cowboys preseason game on Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington are now on sale for $25. Parking can also be purchased for the same price.

And here's the best part, the contest is serving as a fundraiser for relief efforts in the greater Houston area.



All proceeds from the game, in addition to contributions by both organizations and players will be donated to the United Way fund to assist the flood victims in

Southeast Texas.

As for Houston defensive end JJ Watt's online fundraiser to help the city recover from the effects of hurricane Harvey, its up to over $4 million. Players in all sports are stepping up and donating, including Groveton product and eagles lineman Lane Johnson.

Down at the college level, Rice who played its season opener last Saturday in Australia, is practicing in Fort Worth on the campus of TCU this week.

Texas meanwhile opened its doors for Houston, and while the Cougars continue to workout in Austin, the university announced this afternoon that all Houston athletic evens scheduled for this weekend have been canceled or postponed.

That includes the Cougars season opener on Saturday at UTSA.



