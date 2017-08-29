1,800 Harvey evacuees in Tyler hotels, 100 found in abandoned building

The City of Tyler has activated a partial Emergency Operation Center in anticipation of a possible influx of Hurricane Harvey evacuees.

Tuesday night, the City of Tyler laid out their disaster response plan for Harvey evacuees.

There are about 1,800 evacuees staying in hotels in and around Tyler, officials said. At this time, the city has no plans to open a shelter



Fire Chief David Coble said on Monday the city saw an influx of evacuees, prompting them to activate a partial emergency operation center (EOC). Coble said about 100 people making up 15 families were brought to the Salvation Army after being found in an abandoned building.



"Someone let them into the building; we did contact the owner. We went by to inspect the building. It was not someplace that should be inhabited as a shelter," Coble said.



Wednesday at noon, the city will open a transitional hub for evacuees.

"Our main emphasis is directing those to the DFW areas where they have the mega-shelter set up," Coble said.

There evacuees will be able to register for FEMA assistance and get directions to the DFW metroplex where the state-appointed shelters are located. However, evacuees will need their own method of transportation.



"We do not have a bus system or any transportation to get them there," Coble said.

Coble said right now there are no plans to open a shelter for evacuees, but the American Red Cross remains on standby.

"All the state 211 signs along the freeway have been directing people to the DFW area .If you wandered here, if you took one of those freeways, you would have seen the signs along the way. The state funds set up those facilities in those areas," Coble said.

There are two areas on standby for medical aid, but that is for patients from nursing homes or assisted-living facilities.

