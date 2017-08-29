Harvey and East Texas

Hurricane Harvey hit far from much of East Texas but the damage it did is affecting our entire area. People running from the floods are, temporarily, making East Texas home and folks who live here are packing up supplies and heading to the hardest hit areas to help. We'll have new reports that tell their stories at 10.
The Kilgore Fire Department sent crews to Houston days ago. Tonight at 10, Jamey Boyum gives you a chance to hear from them as they describe what this experience has been like.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto has been tracking Harvey for you. Tonight at 10, he'll have a new forecast to let you know what you can expect from what's left of Harvey and how that could affect the weather where you live.
Tuesday night, the City of Tyler laid out their disaster response to Harvey.
The City of Tyler has activated a partial Emergency Operation Center in anticipation of a possible influx of Hurricane Harvey evacuees.
A Liberty County family, which is near Houston, has evacuated to East Texas and they've found a different and nerve-wracking way to monitor their property and the water creeping up to their stranded livestock.
Kilgore police say the shooting situation that took place last week near Martin Companies was due to "recklessness," and there was no intent to injure anyone.
Many East Texans are struggling to get in contact with loved ones that were evacuated from the flooding in Houston.
