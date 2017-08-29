Week 1 Scores - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Week 1 Scores

Thursday games

Hughes Springs 30 Final
Daingerfield 23

Ore City 20 Final
Maud 8

Queen City 41 Final
Cushing 18

Grace 48 Final
Waxahachie Life 28

Friday's Results


6A

Longview 35 F
Lufkin 16

Tyler Lee 29 
Marshall 27 F

John Tyler 49 F
Plano West13


5A

Whitehouse 27 F
Hallsville 10

Jacksonville 21 F
Pine Tree 12

Kaufman 19 F
Lindale 14

Kilgore 35 F
Nacogdoches 21

North Forney 68 F
Mt. Pleasant 20

Sulphur Springs 42 F
Sherman 21


4A

Tatum 14 F
Arp 0

Athens 6 F
Mexia 0

Henderson 36 F
Atlanta 0

Brownsboro 26 F
Canton 21

Malakoff 48 F
Bullard 34

Carthage 49 F (Game ended early due to injury)
Gladewater 7

Jasper - Canceled
LC-Mauriceville

Gilmer 58 F
Liberty-Eylau 57

Diboll - Canceled
Madisonville

Palestine 57 F
Mabank 20

Pittsburg 33 F
Crandall 28

Quinlan Ford 48 F
Emory Rains 22

Rusk 48 F
Center 21

Spring Hill 52 F
Troup 23

Van 55 F
Mineola 15

Warren 38 F
Huntington 10

Chapel Hill 48 F
Wills Point 37

3A

Winona 35 F
Alto 34

Edgewood 38 F
Clarksville 6

Lone Oak 49 F
Commerce 27

Como-Pickton 33 F
Grand Saline 30

Woodville - Canceled
Corrigan-Camden

Eustace 56 F
Scurry Rosser 0

Palestine Westwood 31 F
Frankston 13

Harmony 60 F
Coram Deo Academy 24

Alba-Golden 21 F
Hawkins 12

Newton - Canceled
Kirbyville

Linden-Kildare 35 F
Harleton 26

Mt. Vernon 27 F
Caddo Mills 14

White Oak 54 F
New Diana 51

Paul Pewitt 49 F
Sabine 12

Big Sandy 58 F
Quitman 24

Hemphill - Canceled
San Augustine

Elkhart 40 F
Shelbyville 23

Crockett - Canceled
Trinity

Jefferson 27 F
Waskom 21

West Rusk 33 F
Winnsboro 0

2A

Carlisle 49 F
Mt. Enterprise 7

Frost 42 F
Cross Roads 28

Queen City 35 F
Cushing18

Grapeland 26 F
Lovelady 22

Groveton - Canceled
New Waverly

Palmer 49 F
Cayuga 14

Tenaha 23 F
Joaquin 22

West Sabine - Canceled
Timpson

Union Grove 41 F
Overton 9

TAPPS

Bishop TK Gorman 41 F
Garrison 35

Union Hill 46 F
Christian Academy 0

Apple Springs 32 F
Kings Academy 31

Leverett's Chapel 51
Exel Homeschool 0

Saturday games

A Plus Academy vs. All Saints @ Gorman- 7:00 p.m. (Azalea Classic)

Royal Imperial @ Brook Hill- 7:30 pm

