Week 1 Scores

Thursday games

Hughes Springs 30 Final

Daingerfield 23

Ore City 20 Final

Maud 8

Queen City 41 Final

Cushing 18

Grace 48 Final

Waxahachie Life 28

Friday's Results



6A

Longview 35 F

Lufkin 16

Tyler Lee 29

Marshall 27 F

John Tyler 49 F

Plano West13



5A

Whitehouse 27 F

Hallsville 10

Jacksonville 21 F

Pine Tree 12

Kaufman 19 F

Lindale 14

Kilgore 35 F

Nacogdoches 21

North Forney 68 F

Mt. Pleasant 20

Sulphur Springs 42 F

Sherman 21



4A

Tatum 14 F

Arp 0

Athens 6 F

Mexia 0

Henderson 36 F

Atlanta 0

Brownsboro 26 F

Canton 21

Malakoff 48 F

Bullard 34

Carthage 49 F (Game ended early due to injury)

Gladewater 7

Jasper - Canceled

LC-Mauriceville

Gilmer 58 F

Liberty-Eylau 57

Diboll - Canceled

Madisonville

Palestine 57 F

Mabank 20

Pittsburg 33 F

Crandall 28

Quinlan Ford 48 F

Emory Rains 22

Rusk 48 F

Center 21

Spring Hill 52 F

Troup 23

Van 55 F

Mineola 15

Warren 38 F

Huntington 10

Chapel Hill 48 F

Wills Point 37

3A

Winona 35 F

Alto 34

Edgewood 38 F

Clarksville 6

Lone Oak 49 F

Commerce 27

Como-Pickton 33 F

Grand Saline 30

Woodville - Canceled

Corrigan-Camden

Eustace 56 F

Scurry Rosser 0

Palestine Westwood 31 F

Frankston 13

Harmony 60 F

Coram Deo Academy 24

Alba-Golden 21 F

Hawkins 12

Newton - Canceled

Kirbyville

Linden-Kildare 35 F

Harleton 26

Mt. Vernon 27 F

Caddo Mills 14

White Oak 54 F

New Diana 51

Paul Pewitt 49 F

Sabine 12

Big Sandy 58 F

Quitman 24

Hemphill - Canceled

San Augustine

Elkhart 40 F

Shelbyville 23

Crockett - Canceled

Trinity

Jefferson 27 F

Waskom 21

West Rusk 33 F

Winnsboro 0

2A

Carlisle 49 F

Mt. Enterprise 7

Frost 42 F

Cross Roads 28

Queen City 35 F

Cushing18

Grapeland 26 F

Lovelady 22

Groveton - Canceled

New Waverly

Palmer 49 F

Cayuga 14

Tenaha 23 F

Joaquin 22

West Sabine - Canceled

Timpson

Union Grove 41 F

Overton 9

TAPPS

Bishop TK Gorman 41 F

Garrison 35

Union Hill 46 F

Christian Academy 0

Apple Springs 32 F

Kings Academy 31

Leverett's Chapel 51

Exel Homeschool 0

Saturday games

A Plus Academy vs. All Saints @ Gorman- 7:00 p.m. (Azalea Classic)

Royal Imperial @ Brook Hill- 7:30 pm