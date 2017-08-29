Week 1 Scores

Thursday games
Hughes Springs 30 Final
Daingerfield 23
Ore City 20 Final
Maud 8
Queen City 41 Final
Cushing 18
Grace 48 Final
Waxahachie Life 28
Friday's Results
6A
Longview 35 F
Lufkin 16
Tyler Lee 29
Marshall 27 F
John Tyler 49 F
Plano West13
5A
Whitehouse 27 F
Hallsville 10
Jacksonville 21 F
Pine Tree 12
Kaufman 19 F
Lindale 14
Kilgore 35 F
Nacogdoches 21
North Forney 68 F
Mt. Pleasant 20
Sulphur Springs 42 F
Sherman 21
4A
Tatum 14 F
Arp 0
Athens 6 F
Mexia 0
Henderson 36 F
Atlanta 0
Brownsboro 26 F
Canton 21
Malakoff 48 F
Bullard 34
Carthage 49 F (Game ended early due to injury)
Gladewater 7
Jasper - Canceled
LC-Mauriceville
Gilmer 58 F
Liberty-Eylau 57
Diboll - Canceled
Madisonville
Palestine 57 F
Mabank 20
Pittsburg 33 F
Crandall 28
Quinlan Ford 48 F
Emory Rains 22
Rusk 48 F
Center 21
Spring Hill 52 F
Troup 23
Van 55 F
Mineola 15
Warren 38 F
Huntington 10
Chapel Hill 48 F
Wills Point 37
3A
Winona 35 F
Alto 34
Edgewood 38 F
Clarksville 6
Lone Oak 49 F
Commerce 27
Como-Pickton 33 F
Grand Saline 30
Woodville - Canceled
Corrigan-Camden
Eustace 56 F
Scurry Rosser 0
Palestine Westwood 31 F
Frankston 13
Harmony 60 F
Coram Deo Academy 24
Alba-Golden 21 F
Hawkins 12
Newton - Canceled
Kirbyville
Linden-Kildare 35 F
Harleton 26
Mt. Vernon 27 F
Caddo Mills 14
White Oak 54 F
New Diana 51
Paul Pewitt 49 F
Sabine 12
Big Sandy 58 F
Quitman 24
Hemphill - Canceled
San Augustine
Elkhart 40 F
Shelbyville 23
Crockett - Canceled
Trinity
Jefferson 27 F
Waskom 21
West Rusk 33 F
Winnsboro 0
2A
Carlisle 49 F
Mt. Enterprise 7
Frost 42 F
Cross Roads 28
Queen City 35 F
Cushing18
Grapeland 26 F
Lovelady 22
Groveton - Canceled
New Waverly
Palmer 49 F
Cayuga 14
Tenaha 23 F
Joaquin 22
West Sabine - Canceled
Timpson
Union Grove 41 F
Overton 9
TAPPS
Bishop TK Gorman 41 F
Garrison 35
Union Hill 46 F
Christian Academy 0
Apple Springs 32 F
Kings Academy 31
Leverett's Chapel 51
Exel Homeschool 0
Saturday games
A Plus Academy vs. All Saints @ Gorman- 7:00 p.m. (Azalea Classic)
Royal Imperial @ Brook Hill- 7:30 pm
