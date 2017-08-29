Kilgore Fire Department crew relieving Galveston first responders in need of help

Members of the Kilgore Fire Department deployed to Houston, and are now stationed in Galveston responding to calls.

They arrived Saturday and are there to assist in any way they can.

Kilgore Assistant Fire Chief Michael Simmons says they’re taking up the slack dealing with emergency calls, but the rain was so heavy Tuesday they were moved from the airport to Station 5 in Galveston.

“Yeah, we’ve been told not to leave our station except for emergency situations only. The streets are very impassable, most of these side streets are flooded with 3-4 feet of water,” Simmons said.

Since much of Galveston is shut down, residents are being asked to shelter in place.

“If they have a medical emergency only, call 911, and our crew will go out and do what they can,” Simmons stated.

Although there is a boat at the station, they are handling mostly medical and fire calls with trucks.

“We have four crews here. We have two Type 3 firefighter apparatus that are 4-wheel drive vehicles that sit up higher off the ground. And we have two structural fire-fighting engines,” Simmons explained.

So, if there’s a structure fire, the fire engines would go, but:

“If it is a water-rescue call, then the Type 3 apparatus, the 4-wheel drive vehicle, they’ll go out and try to help,” Simmons relayed.

The Chief says there were five structure fires in 24 hours, but their crew didn’t respond to those. But he says when the power is turned back on:

“That’s when our biggest fear of structure fires will occur,” Simmons revealed.

They were stationed at the airport, and on Monday they assisted the National Guard getting evacuees on a plane.

“I think we evacuated about 170 people. We were supposed to continue that operation today, but the roads were so bad that the buses can’t bring any evacuees to the airport,” Simmons said.

And about taking boats down there: they don’t want people bringing their boats there unless they are asked.

“We don’t want you to get a boat and just drive down here. The reason is there’s no restaurants, there’s no hotels, there’s no food. A lot of folks have drove down here thinking they’re going to be taken care of and fed, and there just aren’t the resources to do so,” Simmons said.

He says some Galveston firefighters have flooded homes, but still come to work.

“And when they leave the station they go home, and deal with their own emergency going on at home,” Simmons said

Chief Simmons says that’s why they went; to give members of the firefighting brotherhood a chance to cope with their own crisis.

Chief Simmons says they will stay as long as the Galveston Fire Department needs them, and they may be deployed to another area in need before they finally come home.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.